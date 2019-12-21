Osimhen Delighted To Be Back In Lille Squad After Health Scare 

Victor Osimhen has expressed his delight after he returned to Lille’s squad ahead of their league clash away to AS Monaco on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen was substituted early in the first half against Monaco in the French League Cup and was rushed to the hospital after he complained of dizziness and pain.

He opened scoring for Lille before going off while his replacement Loic Remy bagged a brace.

“Back with the squad, major thanks to GOD almighty I really appreciate everyone that reaches out to me, GOD bless y’all another big game tomorrow,” Osimhen wrote on his Instagram page.

Earlier on Friday, Lille boss Christophe Galtier, in his pre-match press conference, had declared Osimhen fit for the trip to Stade Louis II.

“Victor returned from Monaco yesterday after having passed the medical examinations. They showed…