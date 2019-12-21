Rangers Boss Gerard Hails Aribo’s Grit, Desire In Win Against Hibernian

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerard has praised Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo for displaying grit and desire in their 3-0 away win against Hibernian in Friday night’s league game, Completesports.com reports.

Aribo was on target in the win against Hibernian, netting his side’s second goal in the eight minute.

Also Read: Aribo Thrilled With Rangers Away Win At Hibernian

It was his second league goal of the season for Rangers.

Rangers got off to the best start in the game thanks to Ryan Kent who opened scoring in the fourth minute.

Former England international Jermain Defoe got on the score sheet when he made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute.

Hibernian were reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Ryan Porteous on the hour mark.

And speaking after the game, Gerard said Aribo showed the other side of his game.

“Joe chasing a lost cause shows what he is all about. He is not just a fantastic technical player,…