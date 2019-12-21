Sports Minister Dare’s Powerful Speech At The 2019 NFF AGM

BEING THE SPEECH BY THE MINISTER OF YOUTH AND SPORTS DEVELOPMENT, MR. SUNDAY DARE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE NIGERIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION IN BENIN CITY, EDO STATE ON DECEMBER 17, 2019.

Dear stakeholders, I welcome you to this all-important meeting which I do with subdued excitement. My excitement is subdued today not because we have not had a few successes in our football development but because these successes have been diminished by recent losses and happenings in the world of football.

We have gone from a football-loving nation to a nation that needlessly squabbles over football. We now showcase more of our disagreements and discordant tunes in football than the talents and skills that should be displayed in this game.

Nigerians and the world have taken note and tough questions that require urgent answers are being asked. There is no better place to provide these answers than here in this assembly this morning.

My dear stakeholders of the once beautiful…