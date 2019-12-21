Sunday Dare is The New Messiah in Nigerian Sports

Nigerian athlete Odunayo Adekuroye who was adopted at the launch of the Adoption Campaign initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development earlier this week in Lagos, by Halogen, was full of praise for the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

The female wrestler said: “a new Messiah has come to sports. I couldn’t believe my eyes on what I witnessed at that event. I saw passion in the eyes of the Minister. I saw a man who is ready to take sports to the next level.”

Also Read – Nigerian Sports Reform: I will Not be Distracted By Blackmail –Minister

Speaking on her outing in the last Olympics, Adekuroye said, “I was not ready, I was rusty, but now I have four international events before the Olympics proper. So I believe I am going to make Nigeria proud.

“I am world number two at the…