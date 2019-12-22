Ajagba Survives Knockdown To Claim 5th Round Win

Nigeria’s heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba survived a third-round knockdown to claim a knockout win against Georgia’s Iago Kiladze, in the fifth-round at Toyota Arena, Ontario, California, on Saturday night.

The fight which was on the Tony Harrison-Jermell Charlo undercard, saw Kiladze’s trainer threw in the towel following a barrage of punches.

Referee Thomas Taylor was forced to stop their scheduled 10-rounder at 2:09 of the fifth round.

The win saw Ajagba take his record to 12 wins, no defeats and 10 coming via knockouts.

In the third-round Ajagba was surprisingly knocked down by the 33-year-old Kiladze.

But after beating the count, an accurate left jab from Ajagba was followed by a powerful right hook, sending Kiladze to the floor and ending the fight.

