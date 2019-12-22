Dennis On Target In Brugges’ Draw At Gent; Collins Grabs

Emmanuel Dennis scored for the second consecutive league game as Club Brugge were held to a 1-1 draw by KAA Gent on Sunday night.

Dennis opened scoring for Club Brugge in the 57th minute

It was Dennis’ fifth goal in 14 league games for Club Brugge this season.



Dennis’s international teammate, David Okereke was an unused substitute in the game.

In Germany, Jamilu Collins bagged an assist in SC Paderbon’s 2-1 home win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Collins laid the pass for Abdelhamid Sabri who scored the first goal for Paderborn in the ninth minute.

The left-back who was booked seven minutes before regulation time has scored one goal and recorded two assists in 16 league appearances for Paderborn this season.

