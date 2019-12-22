Dogo To Boycott Rivers United, Sunshine Stars Game

Sunshine Stars technical adviser Kabiru Dogo will not lead the Akure Arsenal out against Rivers United in Port Harcourt today (Sunday) when they clash in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game.

This is to expressed his displeasure over the undue interference in his job by the club’s director Tunde Ogunja.

A source close to the coach said the attitude of Tunde Ogunja which has not been curb by the management is unacceptable to the gaffer.



“Coach Dogo won’t be in charge of Sunshine stars on Sunday against Rivers United, this just a protest against what is going on at the club. The club director is not allowing him to do his job accordingly and the contract he signed is not fully respected by the club,”revealed the source.

“The contract said he can be bring his assistant which he did and they slashed his salary from what his agreed…