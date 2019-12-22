Ex-Man United Defender Blind Diagnosed With Heart Condition

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind who now features for Ajax Amsterdam has been diagnosed with a heart condition.

Blind, who was at United for four years between 2014 to 2018, suffered from dizziness during Ajax’s Champions League defeat against Valencia on December 10 and was taken for tests.

The tests revealed Blind has heart muscle inflammation, also known as cardiomyopathy, and he has been fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (an electronic device that constantly monitors his heart rhythm).

The severity of the condition remains unknown but it could put Blind’s involvement for the Netherlands at Euro 2020 in doubt.

A statement by Ajax posted online said: “Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation.

“The central defender has undergone an extensive medical examination in recent days, following the dizziness that briefly bothered him during the Ajax…