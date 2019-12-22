Ighalo Miss Out On CAF Player of The Year Final Shortlist 

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has been dropped from the final shortlist of the 2019 Africa Player of the Year award after it was reduced to three, Completesports.com reports.

The names of the final three-man shortlist was published on CAF’s verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, are the three players who made the shortlist.

In the Youth Player of the Year category, Nigerian youngsters Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze are still in the running.

They are joined by Morocco and Borussia Dortmund’s Achraf Hakimi as the three players left in the race for the award.

Former Super Falcons handler Thomas Dennerby made the Women’s Coach of the Year final list.

Dennerby, who is now the head coach of India’s U-17 women’s team, will square off against Desiree Ellis of South Africa and Alain Djeumfa of Cameroon.

In the Women’s Player of…