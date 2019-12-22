I’m Proud Of Liverpool’s ‘Sensational’ Maiden Club World Cup Win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup for the first time gives him an “absolutely sensational” feeling following Saturday’s 1-0 win against Flamengo.

Klopp who once lost seven finals in a row – has won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup in the past year.

“In this moment we have to look at a wonderful night for us, for the club, for everybody who is with us,” Klopp said.

“We play again in five days so it’s a tough period, but the boys game after game really show their desire to make the next step, show their desire to win the next game, show their desire to win the next challenge and I am really happy with that.

“For tonight, we couldn’t do more than winning this game, winning for the first time for this wonderful club the Club World Cup.

“Before the game I said I don’t know exactly how it would feel [to win the cup] but now I can say it’s outstanding. Absolutely sensational.

“I am so proud of the…