Lille Celebrate Osimhen’s 10th League Goal of The Season 

French Ligue 1 club Lille put aside the club’s 5-1 loss to AS Monaco to celebrate Victor Osimhen’s 10th league goal of the season, Completesports.com reports.

On Saturday, Osimhen returned to Lille’s starting eleven after he was rushed to hospital, following complaints of dizziness and pain in the League Cup game against Monaco in midweek.

He marked his return by opening the scoring for Lille in the 13th minute which was his 10th in the current campaign.

After getting to double digits for the season, the French club took to their verified Twitter handle to celebrate their summer signing.

“Let’s stick with the positive: Victor Osimhen now has 10 Ligue1 goals this season.”

In the League Cup game against Monaco, Osimhen also put Lille 1-0 before they went on to win 3-0.



By James Agberebi

