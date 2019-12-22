Osimhen Scores In Lille Return; Kayode, Dessers, Ezekiel Also On Target

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen made a goal-scoring return for Lille but it was not enough as they were thrashed 5-1 away to AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen who was rushed to the hospital after he complained of dizziness and pain in the League Cup win in midweek also against Monaco, gave Lille the lead on 13 minutes.

But a brace from Wissam Ben Yedder and a goal each from Gelson Martin’s and Kamil Glik, secured the come back win for Monaco.

Osimhen’s goal was his 10th in 18 league appearances for Lille this season.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Lille had won their last four top flight games.

Moses Simon was in action for Nantes who suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Angers.

Simon was on the pitch for 90 minutes in his 17th league appearance, with two goals to his name.

Saturday’s defeat to Angers means Nantes have now lost back-to-back league…