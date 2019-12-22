Plateau United Pip Wolves, Stay Stop; MFM Edge Out Adamawa Utd

Plateau United kept their position at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League following a hard fought 1-0 home win against Warri Wolves at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Uche Onwuasoanya scored the decisive goal for Pteau Plateau United on the dot of 90 minutes.

Plateau United top the standings with 21 points from 10 games.

Lobi Stars moved to second position after a slim 1-0 win against Katsina United at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

Samad Kadiri netted the winner 17 minutes from time.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars continued their resurgence with a hard earned 1-0 win against FC IfeanyiUbah.

Mustapha Musa got the winning goal a minute from regulation time.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United rallied back from a goal down to beat hard fighting Sunshine Stars 2-1

Omo Jesu Ogunniyi gave Sunshine Stars the lead in the 19th minute.

Peter Ubakanma restored parity for the…