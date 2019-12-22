Pogba Returns, As Watford Beat United To Claim First Home Win

It was not the best of returns for Paul Pogba as Manchester United lost 2-0 away to struggling Watford at Vicarage Road in Sunday’s Premier League game.

After a goalless first half, Watford struck twice early in the second half through Ismaila Sarr and a Troy Deeney penalty.

Nigerian forward Isaac Success was introduced late in the game, replacing Sarr.

The win was Watford’s first at home in the Premier League and their second overall this season.

Going into the game, United were unbeaten in their last six matches, while Watford were winless in their last six games.

United had the best chance of the first half in the 34th minute but Jesse Lingard dinked his effort over the top after going one-on-one with Ben Foster.

But five minutes into the second half Watford went 1-0 up as David De Gea fumbled Ismaila Sarr’s strike.

And in the 54th minute Deeney converted from the spot to double the Hornets’ lead after…