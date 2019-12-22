Willian Bags Brace As Chelsea Beat 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 

A first half brace from Willian saw Chelsea beat 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was a game that saw Spurs boss Jose Mourinho go up against his former player at Chelsea Frank Lampard.

Also it was the first time Mourinho has lost a home game against a former club in any competition for the first time as a manager.

Chelsea took the lead in the 12th minute as Willian beat his Serge Aurier then bend his effort into the far corner.

Willian made it 2-0 from the penalty spot four minutes of first half added time after Paulo Gazzaniga fouled Marcos Alonso following consultation with VAR.

Things went from bad to worse for Spurs as Heung-min Son was shown a straight red card for a foul on Antonio Rudiger after VAR was consulted.

The win saw Chelsea maintain fourth position on 32 points while Spurs are seventh on 26 points.

