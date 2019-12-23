Arsenal To Offer Leicester £40m Plus Xhaka For Ndidi In January Transfer

Struggling Premier League giants Arsenal have been linked with offering Leicester City £40million plus Granit Xhaka for the services of Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi in the January transfer.

Ndidi has been impressive for Leicester in the defensive midfield position which has seen the Foxes conced just 14 goals this season – the joint lowest amount in the Premier League along with Liverpool.

Also Read: Merson: Ndidi More Important To Leicester City Than Vardy

And according to Leicestershire Live, are set to include Xhaka plus cash to bring Ndidi to the Emirates Stadium.

Ndidi has made 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals, with his most recent coming in a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle United in September.

Since his move from Genk in January 2017, the 23-year-old has made 120 appearances for Leicester.

Prior to Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal boss last week, Swiss midfielder Xhaka had been given a fresh start by interim boss Freddie…