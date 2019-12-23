Bayer Leverkusen’s Volland Is January Transfer Target For Arsenal

Arsenal are eyeing a January transfer move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Kevin Volland according to reports.

It is believed Arsenal have been scouting the Volland, 27, who has netted five goals this season for the Bundesliga club.

Volland, who was a former Hoffenheim player last scored in Leverkusen’s 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stages.

According to Sky Sports, the fact that he is a left-footed striker who can also play on the righ flank — as well as in the number nine role — makes him an attractive transfer target.

And with just 18 months left on his current contract, Arsenal would be in a position to offer a lower price.

Leverkusen may well be reluctant to sell Volland in the January transfer window, given they will face Portuguese giants FC Porto in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Also Arsenal are interested in signing Napoli star Dries Mertens.

The Belgian, 32, hinted at a…