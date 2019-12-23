Chukwueze, Osimhen Inclusion In CAF Final Shortlist Excites Amuneke

Former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke has expressed delight after Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze made the final three-man shortlist for the 2019 CAF Youth Player of The Year award.

In the final shortlist that was unveiled on Sunday, Osimhen and Chukwueze made the final cut alongside Morocco and Borussia Dortmund’ s Achraf Hakimi.

Reacting to the list, Amuneke who coached both players at the 2015 FIFA World Cup which they won, says it is a big progress for them.

“From 2017 to 2019 that’s how many years? So it’s a massive progression for them,” Amuneke said on Brila FM.

The 1994 African Player of The Year winner however urged the two players not to stop improving.

“We pray that they should continue to learn because they have to learn, they have to face many challenges. So we just need to see how to develop our players, it’s not just to…