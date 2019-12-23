Freddie Ljunberg Will Stay With Me At Arsenal

Mikel Arteta says Freddie Ljungberg will remain at Arsenal as a member of his backroom staff after gaining “a really good impression” of the Swede during discussions over his future.

Ljungberg was made interim head coach following Unai Emery’s sacking last month, but it was unclear whether he would remain at the Emirates following Arteta’s appointment.

Ljungberg led Arsenal to just one win from his six games in charge, but Arteta says he was “very positive” when talking to him after their 0-0 draw at Everton on Saturday.



Also Read: Arsenal To offer Leicester £40m Plus Xhaka For Ndidi In January

“I spoke to Freddie after the game,” Arteta said ahead of Boxing Day’s match at Bournemouth.

“I told him my idea and the people I wanted to form my coaching staff, and the roles and responsibilities I expected of them.

“I wanted to know what he was feeling and I wanted to know what he had in mind and…