Hearn Admits Frustration As Joshua Prepares To Vacate Belt

Anthony Joshua could be forced to vacate either his WBO or IBF world heavyweight belts after both organisations named mandatory challengers.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is the WBO’s mandatory, while the IBF named Kubrat Pulev as theirs.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn wants his fighter to defend both belts, with a view to securing a unification bout with either Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury but the Matchroom chief has revealed that one of the titles may need to be vacated.



“We’ve written to the WBO and the IBF and it’s like, ‘No, we’re next. No, we’re next,”Hearn told iFL TV.

”Guys ,who’s next? ‘Well we are. No, we are.’ What are you gonna do, are you just gonna fragment the belts with a lack of common sense?

“There has to be some kind of rotation system that tells you who is next. You’ve got to encourage people to unify and to become undisputed.

“That has to…