Mourinho Warns Against Killing World’s Best League EPL

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has urged the English Premier League organisers not to kill the best league in the world with an unwarranted harsh sanctions as the London side lodged an appeal to avert further punishment for Son Heung-min who was red-carded during their 2-0 home loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

Son was dismissed in the 62nd minute of the match after he retaliated a foul on him by Chelsea’s German defender Antonio Rudiger.

The centre referee Anthony Taylor needed the VAR (Paul Tierney) input before deciding to send off the South Korean.

Mourinho believes that Rudiger overreacted and tricked the referees into making the wrong call against Son. And has hinted he would be appalled if further punishment, like three-match, is meted out to his player on account of that incident.

It was Son’s third red card of the season including the second that was rescinded after a case of mistaken identity was established.