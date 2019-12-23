Napoli, Roma Keen On January Transfer Move for Arsenal’s Kolasinac 

Sead Kolasinac could be on his way out of Arsenal in January following interest from Serie A clubs Napoli and Roma.

According to Sky Sports News, the two teams are keen to sign the Arsenal left-back who will miss the festive fixtures with an ankle injury.

Kolasinac, 26, has made 14 appearances for Arsenal this season and has two and a half years left on his current contract.

It is believed that Roma are looking to replace 34-year-old Aleksander Kolarov with Kolasinac.

The interest from both Italian clubs comes despite Kolasinac now being sidelined with a knock he picked up in Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City on December 15.

However, the former Schalke player should be back in training by January.

Aside from Kolasinac being sidelined, summer signing Kieran Tierney will be out for three months after surgery on his dislocated shoulder.

Meanwhile, new manager Mikel Arteta will take charge of his first game…