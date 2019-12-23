Ndidi More Important To Leicester City Than Vardy

Former Arsenal captain Paul Merson says Wilfred Ndidi is more important to the Leicester City team than Jamie Vardy.

Vardy has led the attack admirably for the Foxes this season, with 17 league goals already to his name.

Merson however believes Ndidi is the player Brendan Rodgers’ can’t do without at the moment as he is the only one they have in his position.

”Ndidi is the one player they have to pray stays fit because they don’t have his replacement.”Merson told Premier League’s official website.

“If he gets injured it means they will be forced to either switch formation or risk getting blown away with this style without the Nigerian.

“Vardy has been effective in the opponent’s half but they can cope in his absence but look at Ndidi how can they cope without him.

“He is everything that brings stability to them when they need…