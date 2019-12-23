Nwakaeme Bags Assist, Mikel In Action As Trabzonspor Grab Away Win

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme provided the assist that fetched the goal which earned Trabzonspor a 1-0 away win against Konyaspor, in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Nwakaeme laid the assist to Alexander Sorloth who slotted home in the 38th minute to give Trabzonspor the win.

Former Super Eagles skipper John Mikel Obi was in action for Trabzonspor before he was replaced with 12 minutes remaining in the game.

Also their compatriot, Ogenyi Onazi, was an unused substitute.

The win took Trabzonspor to third on 29 points, just five points behind leaders Sivasspor in the league table.

Trabzonspor’s next league game is against Kayserispor on Saturday.

By James Agberebi

11 BUSINESS NUGGETS FROM SUPER EAGLES BRONZE MEDAL TRIUMPH. The content of this ebook will propel you above your competition. DOWNLOAD…