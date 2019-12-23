Omeruo Happy to Help Leganes End 2019 With Win Vs Espanyol

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo is elated to see Leganes end the year on a positive note following their Sunday’s 2-0 home win against Espanyol in the Laliga, Completesports.com reports.

The hard fought win boosted Leganes’ hopes of escaping the drop following a spate of disappointing results since the start of the season.

The win moved Leganes one place off the base of the league table.

Omeruo, alongside his international teammate, Chidozie Awaziem featured for entire duration of the game.

The duo has featured in 10 league games apiece for the Cucumber Growers this season.

“3points and clean sheet.. best way to end the year.. we continue together.. VAMOS LEGANÉS,”Omeruo wrote on his Twitter handle.

Omeruo will hope to help Leganes continue their impressive performance when they take on Real Valladolid on January 3.

