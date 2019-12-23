Saka Yet To Decide On International Future

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka says he is weighing up his international options but will not rush his decision.

Saka is eligible to play for both Nigeria and England.

Saka, born to Nigerian parents, has so far represented England at youth level.

The Arsenal youth academy graduate said neither England nor Nigeria had so far approached him about his senior international future.

“I am always thinking about it but I haven’t made a decision yet,” Saka told BBC Sport.



“No-one has been in touch but when I make a decision you will find out,” said Saka.

The talented winger is having a breakthrough season with Arsenal.

He made his Premier League debut at the age of 17 – making history in the process when he became the first footballer born in 2001 to play in the Premier League.

The young Arsenal star paid tribute to former…