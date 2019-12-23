William Seeks Chelsea Consistency After Win Over Tottenham

Willian helped Chelsea to get back on track by bagging a brace in a 2-0 derby win over Tottenham Hotspurs and admits the Blues “cannot keep going up and down” in an ongoing bid for consistency.

Frank Lampard’s new-look side have earned plenty of plaudits this season for the adventure they have shown.

Faith in youth is being rewarded , but inexperience was always going to be an issue at some stage.

Chelsea have endured a wobble of late, with the chasing pack closing in as the battle for top-four finishes intensifies, but victory over Spurs has returned some of the feel-good factor to Stamford Bridge.

Willian hopes his efforts, which helped to down former boss Jose Mourinho can be used as a springboard by a side that is juggling Premier League commitments with a Championsn League campaign and FA Cup quest.

“It was one of our best performances of the season but now we have to keep doing the same,” the…