Alalade Undergoes Successful Surgery In Argentina

Enyimba and Nigeria junior international, Wasiu Alalade has undergone a successful surgery in Argentina, Completesports.com reports.

Doctors in the undisclosed Argentine hospital, are reputed to be global specialists in correcting ankle problems.

Alalade, 20, picked the ankle injury while in the Flying Eagles camp, forcing him to miss the African championship, as well as coach Paul Aigbogun’s final squad for the FIFA U-20 World Cup finals in Poland, last August.

Alongside defender Ernest Governor, Alalade joined Enyimba two seasons ago from ABS (Abubakar Bukola Saraki) FC of Ilorin.

Early this year, Governor linked up with Lobi Stars on a season-long loan move. Alalade’s Enyimba contract will run out in October 2020.

Completesports.com checks reveal that Alalade is expected back in the country in few weeks from now and would sit out…