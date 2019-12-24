Arteta Names Arsenal Coaching Staff

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named his coaching team, with Freddie Ljungberg confirmed as one of three assistants.

Arteta was appointed Gunners boss last week succeeding Unai Emery at the North London club

Ljungberg, who took interim charge of the team for six matches, remains as an assistant coach alongside Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round.

Stuivenberg is currently Ryan Giggs’ assistant manager with Wales and will combine duties with Arsenal until after the European Championships in the summer. He previously worked with Louis van Gaal at Manchester United.

Arteta has also brought in Round, who was part of David Moyes’ backroom staff at Everton and Manchester United.

Round has also worked in the England coaching set-up and held a role as director of football at Aston Villa.

Inaki Cana Pavon comes in as goalkeeping coach from Brentford to…