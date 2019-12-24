Baracamonte Arrives for WBF Title Bout At GOtv Boxing Night 20

Argentine boxer, Antonio Chiquito Baracamonte, arrived Lagos on Monday night for World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental heavyweight title bout against US-based Nigerian, Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwarieme.

Baracamonte, who arrived along with his coach and manager, said he is not in Nigeria for tourism, but to win the title. Speaking through his manager on arrival at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, the boxer said he happy to visit Nigeria for the first time.

“I’m really happy to be here. But I’m not here for sightseeing. I’m here for business, which is to return to Argentina with the WBF title. Onoriode stands no chance of winning. I’m not boasting. That he’s fighting in his country is no advantage. I’ve defeated many boxers in their home countries, so he won’t be an exception,” he said.

The WBF title fight is the headline contest of the nine-bout GOtv Boxing Night, which will also feature live musical performances by Zlatan,…