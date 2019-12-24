CAF Set To Move AFCON 2021 Back To January/February

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is likely to be moved back to January and February and the reason might again be associated with the climatic conditions on the continent, according to CAF president Ahmad Ahmad.

“When we took the decision to move the Africa Cup of Nations to June, which we did for the last tournament in Egypt, we have always said that we need to have some flexibility over the dates,” Ahmad told insideworldfootball during the just concluded FIFA World Club Cup in Doha.

“This is because of the different climatic conditions in the continent. I don’t know why the media has forgotten that this was discussed in detail, at the 2017 CAF symposium that we had in Morocco.”



“In my view, it is not possible, because of the climatic conditions in Cameroon, to stage the Africa Cup of Nations in June/July. This is clear,…