Etebo Set For Stoke City Return vs Sheffield Wednesday After Ill-health

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo could feature for Stoke City for the first time since October ahead of their boxing day home clash against Sheffield Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Etebo has been overlooked for selection by Stoke boss Michael O’Neill, after last appearing in a 1-0 away loss to Sheffield Wednesday on October 22.

He has so far played in 11 of Stoke’s 23 league games this season.

And speaking during his pre-match press conference, Stoke boss O’Neill revealed that Etebo and a teammate Ryan Woods have recovered from illness and have trained ahead of Thursday’s game.

He also gave the latest on other players who are injured.

“First of all on Friday night we had the issue of Ryan Woods and Peter Etebo both being ill,” O’Neill said.

“Obviously Stephen Ward and James McClean had to come off so…