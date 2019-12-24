Fantastic Akpeyi Remain Our Number One

Kaizer Chiefs German head coach Ernst Middendorp has said Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will continue to be the club’s number one as long as he keeps performing.

Akpeyi was signed as an emergency goalkeeper from Chippa United in January following injury to first choice Itumeleng Khune.

Since joining Kaizer Chiefs, the former Nigeria junior international has proved a worthy successor to Khune.

And according to Middendorp, Akpeyi is now the number one following a string of solid performances in Khune’s absence this season.

“I don’t know, what are you saying? But who has been No.1 this season? Let’s not talk about other players,” responded Middendorp when asked about which keeper was his number one.

“We have a number-one goalkeeper, who is performing week-in and week-out, who is the national team goalkeeper for Nigeria, having done a fantastic job in Afcon.

“Guys, we are looking into things,…