Giroud Set To Dump Chelsea As He Targets France Euro 2020 Squad

Olivier Giroud is eyeing a January move away from Chelsea as he looks to secure a place in the France squad for Euro 2020.

Giroud, 33, has played a little over three matches worth of football this season, with his only goal this campaign coming against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup.

Tammy Abraham is leading the line under Frank Lampard, with Michy Batshuayi preferred as first reserve – and the former Arsenal forward does not see himself in Chelsea blue for much longer.

“It will be difficult to stay at Chelsea,” Giroud told Le Dauphine Libere.

“I’m going to have a chat with the coach. Chances are, there will be a change because I don’t have enough time to express myself on the pitch.

“For the moment, I am a Chelsea player. I still have some games to play here before the transfer window opens [on January 1].

“Then we will sit around a table and find the best decision for me. France is one of the…