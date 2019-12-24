I’m Not Aiming At Outshining Neymar; I Compete Against Messi

France international Kylian Mbappe says he is not ambitious to outshine his Brazil talisman, Neymar at French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, but is keen on stealing the from Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in Europe.

“When I arrived in Paris, there was no debate. It was him [Neymar], the superstar, whom I had come to help a little” Mbappe, 21, who joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 told France Football.

“He gets injured, [Brazil go out of] the World Cup and I win it. And there begins to come out, the stories about our alleged rivalry, about my willingness to take his place.”

Mbappe added: “I was shocked to hear all of this. When I came back in August 2018, the first thing I did was go and catch Neymar to tell him: ‘Don’t worry, I won’t be walking on your flower beds here. I assure you that I do not want to take your place, you can keep it. I’m always here to help you.

Complete Sports