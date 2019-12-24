Iwobi Ruled Out For Three Weeks With Harmstring Injury

Alex Iwobi is set for a spell on the sidelines with the hamstring injury he sustained against Arsenal on Saturday, while Morgan Schneiderlin is out of Everton’s forthcoming meetings with Burnley and Newcastle United.

Carlo Ancelotti has twice worked with his new players since officially being unveiled as Everton manager on Monday.

The Italian boss had Theo Walcott back on the training field for a chunk of the Blues’ Christmas Eve session but admits the winger’s return is more likely to come at Newcastle than for Burnley’s Boxing Day visit.

Ancelotti expects forward Iwobi to be laid up for “two or three weeks”.

Midfielder Schneiderlin and Walcott have both been absent from Everton’s past three games with respective calf problems.



Also Read: Flying Eagles Winger Alalade Undergoes Successful Surgery In Argentina

Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph, meanwhile, all came through the weekend draw with…