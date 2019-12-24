Joshua Confident He Will Beat Fury If Sparring Session Goes Ahead

Anthony Joshua insists sparring with Tyson Fury will help him come out on top when they meet in a fight further down the line.

Joshua, 30, who reclaimed his unified world heavyweight titles in his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr earlier this month, made the shock offer on Sky Sports News last week.

Ahead of Fury’s rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder in February, Joshua insisted he would travel Stateside and put his British rival through his paces in sparring.

Also Read: GOtv Boxing Night 20: Argentina’s Baracamonte Arrives for WBF Title Bout, Eyes Victory

With the pair likely to meet in a domestic dust-up at some stage, his offer has come as a complete surprise to the boxing world.

But AJ has revealed there is a method to the madness, claiming he will have a better chance of toppling Fury if he spars with him beforehand.

“It’s all for experience at the end of the day. What I learnt from myself and who I am…