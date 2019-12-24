Lampard Vows To Learn From Mourinho Transfer Mistakes

Frank Lampard has vowed to learn from Jose Mourinho’s mistakes and stand by his young players.

During his second spell as Chelsea boss, Mourinho famously allowed Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku to slip through the net at Stamford Bridge.

The trio have since developed into world-class players, and until Lukaku’s summer move to Inter Milan all three were playing for one of Chelsea’s direct Premier League rivals.

This season, Lampard has been forced to lean on youth a little more than perhaps he would’ve hoped after a summer transfer ban denied him the chance to make his mark on the Chelsea squad.



Also Read: Kalu On Hertha Berlin, Real Betis Radar Ahead January Transfer Window

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have excelled this season, while Christian Pulisic – who arrived in the summer after a January deal – has nailed down a regular spot in the side.

And despite seeing their January…