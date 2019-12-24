Leno Confident Arsenal Can Still Make Top Four Finish

Arsenal first choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno says the Gunners can still secure a top four finish despite their struggles this season.

Arsenal are currently 11th on 23 points, and are nine points behind fourth place Chelsea.

They have won just one of their last eight Premier League games.

With new boss Mikel Arteta watching on from the stands at Goodison Park on Saturday as his side played out goalless with Everton, Leno believes that his appointment can inspire the Gunners, who seriously lack confidence at both ends of the pitch.

“Of course, because I think there are still many games.

“We play against all the top six. We have a lot of opportunities to win games against them. We still believe. It is in our hands.

“We have to show mentality, we have to play good football and I think then we will have opportunities.

“When we just speak about tactics or quality or what was in the past, it doesn’t matter. I think the only way is that we work hard, that we get back…