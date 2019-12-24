Musa Stars In Al Nassr’s 4-2 Away Win Against Damak

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa played a key role as Al Nassr rallied back from two goals down to beat Damak in their Saudi Kings Cup Round of 16 encounter at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Musa featured for 90 minutes in the game.

Mazen Abu Shararah gave the hosts the lead in the 37th minute and added the second a minute before the break.

Abderrazak Hamdallah reduced the deficit when he converted from the spot deep into first half stoppage time.



Yehya Al Shehri equalised for Al Nassr 14 minutes from time.

The visitors went ahead for the first time in the game when Hamdallah converted another penalty in the 83rd minute.

Hamdallah netted Al Nassr’s fourth goal a minute later.

Musa bagged a brace in Al Nassr’s previous round 5-1 win against Afif FC.

By Adeboye Amosu

