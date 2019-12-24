NFF Send Birthday Wishes To Babatunde, Alampasu

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have sent greetings to Nigerian internationals Michael Babatunde and goalkeeper Dele Alampasu, on their 27th and 23rd birthday celebrations respectively.

The NFF sent the greetings on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“Happy birthday to Babatunde Michael and Dele Alampasu.”

Babatunde made his Super Eagles debut in 2013 and has 17 appearances and has scored two goals.

He was a member of the Super Eagles squad that featured at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup in Brazil.

Also he made the squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where he had an assist for the Eagles first goal in the 3-2 defeat to Argentina.

He currently plays for Wydad Athletic Club where he has scored 13 goals in 38 appearances.

For Alampasu, he was in goal when the Golden Eaglets won the U-17 FIFA World Cup in UAE.

Alampasu plies his trade with Portuguese second-tier club Feirense.

On 1 June 2017,…