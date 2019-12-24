Nigeria’s Eze Misses Out On Championship’s Best Young Player Poll

England-born Nigerian forward Eberechi Eze who plays for Queens Park Rangers, missed out on the Championship’s best young player poll voted by Sky Sports readers, Completesports.com reports.

The outcome of the poll was published on Sky Sports website on Tuesday.

The Championship best young player went to Leeds United’s Ben White.

After almost 40,000 votes were cast in the poll of 10 players aged 22 or younger, White got 22 per cent of the vote to beat Eze and others.

In second place was Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen while in third place was Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham

Other players to feature in the vote were Derby’s Jayden Bogle, West Brom’s Grady Diangana (on loan from West Ham), West Brom’s Nathan Ferguson, Charlton’s Conor Gallagher (on loan from Chelsea), Huddersfield’s Karlan Grant and Bristol City’s Han-Noah Massengo.

Eze is eligible to play for Nigeria as he has never featured…