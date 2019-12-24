Super Falcon Okobi Extends Contract With Swedish Club Eskilstuna Utd

Super Falcons midfielder Ngozi Okobi has penned a new two-year contract with Swedish Damallsvenskan club Eskilstuna United, reports Completesports.com.

The new contract will see Okobi remain at the club until 2021.

Okobi linked up with Eskilstuna United from rivals in Vittsjo in 2018.

” For me, there was no alternative but to extend with Eskilstuna United. I enjoy the city very well, it is the right size for me, much quieter than in the big cities and the chaos that I am used to in Nigeria,”Okobi told the club’s official website after signing the contract.



Read Also: Etebo Set For Stoke City Return vs Sheffield Wednesday After Ill-health

“I also enjoy the club, which gives me the conditions to constantly develop. We had a fantastic summer and fall when we went from the bottom to a medal. It was my first medal in Sweden, which I am very proud of.

“We worked hard together and it produced results. 2019…