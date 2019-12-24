Tennis Star Rejects Rivalries Comparison

Tennis superstar and current champion of French and US Open, Rafael Nadal, has weighed in on the latest comparison in world’s top sports rivalries involving himself, Roger Federer, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon flew a kite in recent time when he suggested that ‘Federer is to Tennis what Messi is to football, while Ronaldo is to football what Nadal is to tennis.’ And he summed it up by saying that Federer – Nadal rivalry is very similar to Messi – Ronaldo rivalry.

The comparison hinted at both Federer and Messi sharing similar quality of rare breeds who execel with sheer flair, while Ronaldo and Nadal excel through a combination of their talent and exemplary hard work.

Messi, 32, has won six Balloon d’Or, one ahead of his 34 year old rival, Ronaldo. In world tennis, Federer, 38, has won 20 grand slam titles, one ahead of 33 year old current French and US Open champion, Nadal.

Nadal however disagrees with…