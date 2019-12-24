Tottenham Hotspur Fail In Appeal Against Son’s Red Card

Tottenham Hotspur had their appeal to overturn Son Heung-min’s red card against Chelsea rejected by the FA.

Son, 27, was sent off on Sunday against Chelsea after he kicked out at Antonio Rudiger in the first half of Spurs’ 2-0 defeat.

Spurs immediately lodged an appeal which has proved unsuccessful.

Son will now Spurs’ miss the upcoming clashes against Brighton, Norwich and Southampton

He has now been sent off three times on 2019 – the first player since Lee Cattermole in 2010.

His first dismissal this year came in the 1-0 away defeat against Bournemouth in May.

Before he was shown his marching orders at Goodison Park in November for his challenge on Andre Gomes.

With Son out for the next three games, Danish Christian Eriksen could be recalled back to the started eleven.

Eriksen has not started a Premier League since the draw against the Toffees on November 3.

