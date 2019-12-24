Trabzonspor Drill Mikel, Onazi, Nwakaeme, Others in Busy Festive Period

John Mikel Obi and his ex-Nigeria teammates, Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme, will enjoy only one-day break – on Christmas Day, alongside club mates, before resuming training on the Boxing Day (Thursday) ahead of their next Turkish Super Lig home clash against Kayserispor on Saturday, December 28, Completesports.com reports.

Trabzonspor are currently competing well in the 2019/2020 Turkish Super League and are in third-place after 16 rounds of games. The six-time champions are looking to win the Turkish top flight for the first time since 1983/84 season.

Trabzonspor manager, Unal Karaman, led his squad out on training session Tuesday, only 24 hours after their 1-0 away win against Konyaspor.

But it was a light recovery session for Mikel, Nwakaeme and others who had game time in that away win. For Onazi and others who were unused substitutes and those who were not…