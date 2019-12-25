Amanda FC Emerge Champions of Bet9ja Football Tournament

Reigning Imo FA Cup holders, Amanda FC of Orlu have emerged winners of the 2019 Bet9ja Super Six Zonal Football Tournament following a 5-4 penalty shootout win against Parkas FC, Completesports.com reports.

The regulation time match ended on a scoreless note at Orji Primary School, near Owerri, before Amanda won it via shootout.

It was the second trophy that Amanda FC have won within six months this year, having earlier edged NPFL side, Heartland, in the 2019 Imo FA Cup final.

Organisers, Bet9ja, say the annual tournament was a way to reward their loyal customers for keeping faith in their online sports betting.

Also Read: Aribo Has Cemented His Spot in Glasgow Rangers’ First Team –Rae

The champions smiled home with The Star prize of N400, 000 while runners up received N200, 000.

Obinna Nwanire, proprietor of the victorious team said his team has nothing more to prove again in the state.

He said for a club from a remote part of the state to sweep two major…