Aribo Has Cemented His Spot in Glasgow Rangers First Team –Rae

Former Glasgow Rangers midfielder Alex Rae believes Joe Aribo has done enough to cement a place on the right-hand side of the Gers’ attack.

Aribo scored his sixth goal of the season in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road on Friday night and overall put in an impressive performance.

A midfielder by nature, the 23-year-old has started in the forward line for Rangers in several games and featured on the right flank for Rangers against Hibernian.

The right-hand side of their attack has been a problem for Steven Gerrard this season, but Rae believes that, in Aribo, the Rangers manager has found a solution.

The former Rangers man feels Aribo has fought back well from a dip in form this season and believes he has cemented a place for himself in the starting eleven with his recent performances.

Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club when asked about Aribo: “The back four kind of picks itself for Rangers…