Arsenal Legened Groves Advises Arteta To Sign Ndidi

Arsenal should move for Leicester duo Wilfred Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu in January if they’re to give themselves the best possible chance of a top-four finish in the second half of the season.

That’s according to Arsenal hero Perry Groves, who thinks the pair are just what the Gunners need to strengthen their under-performing squad.

Leicester City currently sit second in the table, ten points adrift of league leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.

While it remains unlikely they can chase down the table-topping Reds, Brendan Rodgers’ side have enchanted everybody this term as English football’s surprise package.

Groves is of the opinion that Arsenal need a centre-back and holding midfielder in order to improve, touting both Soyuncu and Ndidi as the ideal players to lift spirits.

“The thing is, it’s very, very difficult to get players you want in January because teams don’t…