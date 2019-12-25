Arsenal Link With £55m Rated Napoli Defender koulibaly

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Napoli and Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly who is valued at £55m.

Arsenal have been shipping in goals at the back this season and new manager Mikel Arteta will be desperate to draft in a quality addition.

Koulibaly, 28, fits the bill and is rated as one of European football’s best defenders.

And according to Ian McGarry, host of the latest episode of Reach plc’s Transfer Window Podcast : “I’ve heard, although can’t confirm, that Arsenal have also made contact with Napoli through a third-party regarding Koulibaly.

“This comes on the back of their desire under Mikel Arteta to strengthen their defence.

“And also that they’ve got some interest from Sead Kolasinac. So you could see the possibility of Kolasinac being offered to Napoli in part-exchange plus cash, although Di Laurentiis prefers cash for Koulibaly because he wants to strengthen his team up…